R. Kelly’s attorney defends the artist’s “Playboy Life.”

During his final statements, R. Kelly’s defense team referred to the singer as a “sex symbol” who lived a “playboy existence” in response to allegations that he ran an abusive sex crime network for decades.

Attorney Deveraux Cannick portrayed the artist’s alleged victims as money-hungry groupies, claiming the government was attempting to criminalize behavior that he claims is common among international superstars, including rape, druggings, imprisonment, child pornography, and physical and emotional abuse.

“His label began marketing him as a sex symbol, as a playboy, and as a result, he began living the sex symbol, playboy life,” the lawyer explained to the jury.

“Can you tell me where the criminality is in that?”

The defense attorney’s summation, which is expected to last at least until Thursday, comes after six hours of meticulous closing arguments from the prosecution, which painted a picture of a crime boss who, with the help of his employees and entourage, inflicted chilling abuse on women and teenagers for decades.

Cannick mocked alleged victims’ testimony – nine women and two men testified that Kelly had sexually abused them – by questioning their credibility and dismissing them as just “working on those paydays.”

“A lot of people are surviving off of R. Kelly,” he said, making a play on the title of the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” which re-ignited attention on the singer’s long history of allegations.

Cannick began his frantic statements by referencing Martin Luther King Jr., stating Kelly was merely trying to “fight injustice” like the legendary civil rights leader.

He went on to tell jurors that “kinky sex” isn’t a crime and that “some people just appreciate” older men and “younger female” relationships.

Cannick added, “You heard about a man who treated these women like gold.” “He spent more money on their bags than he did on their cars.”

The artist, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is charged with one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits persons from being transported across state boundaries for sex.

All charges against the singer of “I Believe I Can Fly” are denied.

The jury of seven men and five women will begin debating Kelly’s fate after closing comments in the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, which are expected to go until at least Thursday.