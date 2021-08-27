R. Kelly was regarded as a self-proclaimed “genius” who could act without repercussions.

In evidence on Thursday, one of R. Kelly’s alleged abusers said the singer declared “genius” artists could do whatever they wanted and compared himself to Jerry Lee Lewis, who married a child.

Stephanie, who was 17 at the time of her six-month romance with Kelly in 1999, remembered a conversation with the R&B singer and two others in which he indicated he loved “young females” and questioned why “people make such a big deal about it.”

She cited Kelly as responding, “Look at Jerry Lee Lewis,” referring to the prominent rock and roll pioneer who married his 13-year-old second cousin in the 1950s.

“He’s a genius, and I’m a genius,” she says. Kelly is claimed to have said, “We should be able to do whatever we want.”

“Take a look at what we provide to the world.”

Between 1994 and 2018, Stephanie, now 39, is the third accuser to testify against Kelly, who is on trial in federal court in Brooklyn for racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and forced labor.

Stephanie met Kelly for the first time at a McDonald’s in Chicago, where one of his coworkers handed her a piece of paper with his phone number on it.

She put it away and didn’t see him again until a year later, at a Nike store near her workplace, when he was holding a promotional event. She approached him in the hopes that he could assist her buddy, who is a budding vocalist.

According to testimony, Stephanie and Kelly began a sexual connection soon after, with the superstar brushing it off when she told him she was just 17 years old.

Kelly’s sex with her was “humiliating,” she said, outlining his demands in graphic detail and claiming he habitually filmed their sexual encounters.

He once forced her to perform oral sex on him in a vehicle with other passengers, she claimed, and he also left her naked and alone in rooms for hours at a time.

She stated she performed sex acts because she “didn’t feel like I had a choice,” and that she had been abused in the past both at home and by a former supervisor. She also expressed concern about the singer’s intentions with their sex tapes.

Stephanie stated she stopped seeing Kelly around the age of 18 because she felt “used, humiliated, and degraded.”

“All I wanted was to stop being abused.”

The opening two weeks of the long-awaited trial have featured harrowing evidence from accusers, providing an insight inside the complex case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.