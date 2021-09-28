R. Kelly, the singer, has been found guilty of running a decades-long sex-abuse ring.

R. Kelly was found guilty on all nine charges, including the most serious of racketeering, by a New York jury on Monday. The singer who once ruled R&B was found guilty on all nine charges, including the most serious of racketeering.

After six weeks of harrowing testimony, the jury deliberated for only nine hours before convicting the 54-year-old celebrity of methodically recruiting women and teenagers for sex, grooming, and violently abusing them.

The case is widely seen as a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement, as it is the first major sex assault trial in which the majority of accusers are Black women. It was delayed for nearly a year by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kelly sat largely still, holding his head down and occasionally closing his eyes behind black-rimmed spectacles, dressed in a light blue tie, pinstriped navy suit, and a white mask.

He could spend the rest of his life in prison, a startling reversal for the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, who was once regarded as R&B’s king.

The date of his sentencing has been set on May 4th.

“We hope that today’s verdict provides some amount of solace and closure to the victims,” said Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting US attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Kelly’s lawyer, Deveraux Cannick, who portrayed his client as a “playboy” and “sex icon” whose “groupies” were out to destroy him during the trial, said his team was “disappointed with the result.”

He informed reporters that they were “considering” filing an appeal.

Kelly was charged with racketeering, a serious accusation often associated with the mafia that portrays Kelly as the boss of a network of associates who aided in his abuse.

Federal prosecutors painstakingly wove the threads of alleged wrongdoing to demonstrate a pattern of crimes they say the artist born Robert Sylvester Kelly perpetrated with impunity, capitalizing on his fame to prey on the less powerful, calling 45 witnesses to the stand, including 11 alleged victims.

To convict Kelly of racketeering, jurors had to find him guilty of at least two of 14 “predicate actions,” or offenses that are part of a larger pattern of illicit behavior.

Accusations of rape, druggings, detention, and child pornography were among the raunchy testimony designed to establish those misdeeds.

All but two of the acts were proven by the jury of five women and seven men.

Kelly was also found guilty of all eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits sex trafficking.

Kelly's conviction acted as a message to others, according to Gloria Allred, who represented three of the six women included in the indictment.