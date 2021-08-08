R. Kelly, Aaliyah, and a ‘Violent Puzzle’ Of Alleged Abuse

This month marks the 20th anniversary of the loss of Aaliyah, who was killed in a plane crash when she was 22 years old, sending shockwaves around the world as contemporary R&B lost one of its brightest talents.

The somber date of August 25 comes only a week before the start of R. Kelly’s trial, which has brought up Aaliyah’s name in connection with her relationship with her one-time mentor.

Kelly, now 54, has been accused of child pornography, intercourse with kids, running a sex cult, and sexual abuse for more than a quarter-century.

Most accounts of the singer’s alleged pattern of abuse begin with his enigmatic collaboration with the musician Aaliyah Haughton, who was 15 when Kelly, then 27, produced her debut album “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number.”

The couple married on August 31, 1994, in a union that was later dissolved, using an Illinois wedding certificate that stated the young talent was 18 years old.

Kelly allegedly paid off an Illinois government official in 1994 to obtain a bogus ID in order to marry an underage girl, named in court filings as Jane Doe #1, who is commonly assumed to be Aaliyah, according to a sweeping federal indictment in New York’s Eastern District.

Kelly wanted to marry Aaliyah because they had a sexual relationship while she was a minor, and he believed their marriage would prevent her from testifying against him if criminal charges were ever filed, according to authorities.

During Kelly’s impending trial, the first of four different prosecutions on sexual assault charges, the bribery charge is sure to get a lot of attention.

But Aaliyah is “only one of many examples,” according to Kathy Iandoli, author of “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah,” a forthcoming biography of the late singer.

“When the trial happens, we’ll see how she wasn’t the exception, she was the rule,” Iandoli added, adding that the Kelly-Aaliyah relationship was “sanitized, and made to sound like some romantic love story” as it transpired.

“The marriage is being understood for the first time as exactly what it was: a component of a very violent puzzle.”

Kelly’s alleged victims’ identities are a well guarded secret. All six are classified as Jane Does in New York, and several of them were adolescents at the time of the crimes.

Gloria Allred, a lawyer who represents three of the alleged victims in the New York case, said her clients are eager to testify "to share their stories."