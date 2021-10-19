Queen Elizabeth II, 95, Refuses to Accept an Old Age Award.

According to The Oldie magazine, Queen Elizabeth II turned down a medal honoring the elderly since she did not match the criterion at 95 years old.

In July, the journal wrote to palace authorities, asking whether she would receive the prize for Oldie of the Year, which had previously been granted to her late husband and her own mother.

The monarch’s assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, apologized in a letter dated August 21 from her Balmoral home in northeast Scotland.

“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel,” he continued. “As a result, The Queen does not believe she fits the relevant conditions to accept, and hopes you can find a more deserving recipient.”

Leslie Caron, a 90-year-old French-American actress and dancer, received the tongue-in-cheek award, which honors older people’s accomplishments.

The Queen succeeded her father, King George VI, in 1952, and will observe her 70th year on the throne next year with her Platinum Jubilee, but she has downplayed her longevity.

In September 2015, when she became Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, she went about her business as usual, opening a new railway in the Scottish border region with England.

“A long life, invariably, passes numerous milestones; my own is no exception,” she stated at the time.

Despite her elderly age and the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April at the age of 99, the Queen has not withdrawn from public life and keeps a busy schedule of audiences and appearances.

She was spotted for the first time in public with a walking stick last week.

She did, however, hold two videoconferences with the Japanese and EU ambassadors on Tuesday, as well as host a reception for international business and investment executives.

Gyles Brandreth, a writer and broadcaster who was a friend of the Prince, wrote in The Oldie in 2011 that he was ecstatic to win the prize.

“There’s nothing like being informed that the years are passing — ever more fast — and that bits are starting to fall off the ancient frame to boost morale,” he said.

“However, it’s wonderful to be remembered.”