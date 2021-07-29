Quarantine relaxation in the United Kingdom brings an end to a long pandemic ordeal for families with loved ones residing in other nations.

Quarantine requirements for visitors to the UK have been loosened, allowing families with relatives living abroad to finally see the end of a “sad” and “frightening” time, according to a young mother.

Dr. Alix Dietzel, a lecturer from Bristol, has close family in Austria, where she was raised, as well as Switzerland, France, and the United States — and meeting them during the pandemic has been nearly impossible.

New guidelines enacted on Monday mean that persons who have been properly vaccinated against Covid will not be required to quarantine when entering the UK from the United States, the European Union, and a number of other countries, including Switzerland, making travel much easier.

“I’m relieved – it’s been a long time and I wasn’t sure when we’d be able to see one other again,” Dr Dietzel, 33, told PA.

“Despite the fact that we’re used to being apart, we only see each other a few times a year on average.

“As a result, not being able to travel is both sad and frightening, especially in the event of a pandemic that is unpredictable.”

Dr. Dietzel, who has resided in the United Kingdom since 2006, is particularly pleased that her little daughter will now be able to spend more time with her family.

She explained, “My sister resides in Switzerland and plans to visit me in August.” “She has only met my 20-month-old daughter once.

“It makes me sad because my family has been missing out on so much of her life.”

Because her daughter is too young to be vaccinated, Dr. Dietzel will not be traveling overseas to visit families.

On August 9, she will receive her second vaccination.

“I am the last of my siblings to be fully vaccinated, so I’m not sure what the problem was with not allowing fully vaccinated people to travel more freely,” she explained.

“It appeared to be discriminatory to exclude persons who had not been vaccinated through the NHS. The immunizations are the same.”

Travelers must additionally undergo a Covid-19 test before leaving and again within two days of arriving in the UK. The new restrictions apply to Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Vatican City, and Monaco, while France is exempt, and travelers entering the country from there will still be subject to quarantine.

After. “The summary has come to an end.”