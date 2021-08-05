Qualcomm outbids Magna by $4.6 billion for Veoneer.

Qualcomm Inc. made an offer to buy automotive technology business Veoneer Inc. for $4.6 billion on Thursday, outbidding Magna International Inc. by 18.4 percent.

Qualcomm offered $37 per share, compared to $31.25 per share from Magna, which had been overwhelmingly approved by their boards of directors in July. Magna offered $3.8 billion in cash as part of its offer.

Magna, a Canadian automaker, has offered to buy Veoneer, a competitor, in order to improve its driver aid technologies for autonomous vehicles.

According to Reuters, Qualcomm’s decision to outbid Magna was motivated by the company’s rising interest in Veoneer.

The car sector is gaining traction with hands-free driving and crash-avoidance technologies.

Qualcomm intends to compete in the automotive market by partnering with Veoneer to expand its automotive chip business and provide open, competitive platforms for automakers.

In a letter, Veoneer’s Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon stated that his company’s interest was “motivated by” Arriver, a software unit focused on assisting automobiles in perceiving and making driving judgments.

Requests for feedback from Magna and Veoneer have yet to be answered.

Qualcomm’s stock dropped as much as 2.5 percent on Thursday, while Magna’s stock jumped as high as 1.6 percent. Veoneer’s stock jumped 29 percent to $40.46, the biggest intraday since October 2018, according to Bloomberg.