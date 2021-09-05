Qatar’s Global Influence is Strengthened by the Afghan Crisis.

Political leaders have flocked to Doha, and some countries have relocated their Kabul embassies there, all hailing their host for its crucial part in the airlift out of Afghanistan’s capital.

After winning the trust of both parties in Afghanistan’s never-ending war, tiny Qatar has grabbed the moment, solidifying its outsized global power and reputation as a neutral mediator.

As the conflict in Afghanistan raged, Qatar welcomed the Taliban to build a political office in Doha, with the consent of then-US President Barack Obama.

It then hosted talks between the US and the Taliban, which resulted in a troop departure deal in 2020, as well as direct talks between the former rebels and the Afghan government.

Qatar sprang to prominence as the lynchpin of efforts to evacuate desperate Afghans and foreigners – and now the push to reopen Kabul airport – thanks to Doha’s long-standing hotline to the Taliban.

According to Colin Clarke, senior research fellow at the Soufan Center, “the Qataris have acquired a reputation as honest brokers who are prepared to help various conflicting parties find a way to terminate these conflicts.”

“I believe what Qatar gained from it was a growing understanding that Doha is the place to do business. It has evolved into the Middle East’s Geneva, a place where warring parties can meet on neutral ground.”

The foreign ministers of Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States will visit the Arabian desert peninsula in less than a week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is scheduled to arrive in Doha on Monday, has already expressed his “deep thanks” for Qatar’s evacuation of Westerners and Afghans who were facing retaliation from Islamist hardliners.

The dramatic airlift, in which Doha acted as a vital transit stop, was commended by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who said, “the biggest operation of its sort in our living memory (was) in no small part because of the collaboration of our Qatari allies.”

Raab hailed Qatar as a “influential player” and its ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani as a “friend” while in Doha, where the UK has relocated its Kabul embassy.

The Gulf country has been working with the Taliban to restore Kabul’s airport, which has been closed since US soldiers left, and wishes to see humanitarian delivery corridors established.

Qatar’s envoy to Afghanistan physically escorted Americans and vulnerable Afghans to the airport during evacuation operations.

His efforts to accompany a group of young Afghans were fruitful. Brief News from Washington Newsday.