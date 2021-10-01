Qatari women take precautions during the first round of voting.

Women are running in Qatar’s first legislative election on Saturday, but in significantly less numbers than men, raising concerns that their influence on issues affecting women may be restricted.

Only 28 of the 284 candidates standing for the 30 council seats are women. The emir will appoint the remaining 15 seats, with observers speculating that he may select a handful of women to balance the body that would create legislation and oversee ministries.

Elham Fakhro, a senior Gulf analyst with the International Crisis Group, stated, “It’s an incredibly positive step that women are involved in this process.”

“However, I believe we must keep our expectations (of their influence) in check… It shouldn’t be surprising, given that there are only 28 women running for positions.”

One candidate, Leena al-Dafa, stated that if elected, her top priority would be to promote women’s education, assist female teachers, and address the problem of citizenship for the children of Qatari women.

Citizenship in Qatar may currently only be inherited from one’s father, hence children born to a Qatari lady who marries someone of another nationality will not be citizens.

This has an impact on the children’s ability to benefit from generous subsidies, land allocations, and other forms of government assistance in the gas-rich emirate.

“For me, the most significant problems are (citizenship of) Qatari women’s children and documentation. Before a campaign event, Dafa told AFP, “This is the most essential topic that I adopted from the heart.”

Dafa, an education official competing against two women and seven men in Qatar’s 17th district, believes that competence is more essential than gender.

“I don’t view it as a competition between me and the males because I regard the legislative process as a team effort.

Before speaking to a small throng of female voters at Qatar’s Education City golf club, she continued, “And we are talking about competence, not gender.”

Fakhro stated that if no or few women are elected, the emir might appoint them immediately, similar to what happened in Bahrain’s legislative election.

Women are better represented in Qatar than in its Gulf neighbors Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a woman leading the health ministry and a spokeswoman representing the foreign ministry.

Women are also well-represented in the World Cup organizing committee, philanthropy, the arts, medicine, law, and business.

Human Rights Watch, on the other hand, accused Qatar of restricting the lives of its women in March. Brief News from Washington Newsday.