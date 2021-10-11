Qatar, which is rich in natural gas, is dissatisfied with current gas prices.

Qatar, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporter, expressed dissatisfaction with current worldwide prices, which had reached new highs.

“I am dissatisfied with the high gas prices,” Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said at a press briefing.

“High prices are negative for the client,” he explained, “and customer satisfaction is the most essential thing to me.”

“If the buyer is upset, he will not buy,” Kaabi continued.

The government predicted in December that low energy prices during the Covid-19 outbreak would wipe away Qatar’s budget surplus and result in a deficit in 2021.

Since then, gas prices have risen sharply, while oil prices have risen to multi-year highs, fueling worldwide concerns about rising inflation and soaring domestic energy costs.

Qatar’s production was “maxed out” at 77 million tonnes per year, according to Kaabi.

“We’ve never been ‘less than’ maxed out… we’ve never gone down or up,” he explained.

“We’re just reliable. We’re doing the best we can.” Last week, European and UK gas prices soared to new highs, fueled by fears of out-of-control demand during the upcoming northern hemisphere winter.

Europe’s point of reference On October 6, the Dutch TTF gas price reached 162.12 euros per megawatt hour, while UK rates soared to 407.82 pence per therm before moderating.

Gas consumption is also increasing in Asia, particularly in China, which is Qatar’s largest consumer.

Qatar announced in 2019 that it wanted to boost its liquefied natural gas output to 126 million tonnes by 2027, based on a surge in known reserves, the same year it left the OPEC oil cartel.

That was at the height of a diplomatic spat and economic blockade imposed on Doha by its neighbors, which was resolved early this year.

Qatar has no ambitions to rejoin the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Kaabi said during a press conference announcing the name change for state-owned Qatar Petroleum to QatarEnergy (OPEC).

“It (oil) isn’t our main source of revenue. That is why we chose to leave. Some people turned it into a political issue “he stated

“We see that we’ll always be more of a gas firm and country going forward… it doesn’t fit our plan.”

Qatar’s rise to become one of the world’s wealthiest countries has been fueled by gas, which has transformed one of the tiniest Arab governments and helped it win the 2022 World Cup bid.