Qatar is set to host its first Formula One race.

Organizers confirmed on Friday that Qatar will host its first Formula One Grand Prix in November, replacing the cancelled Australian GP.

The race will take place on November 21 at the Losail International Circuit north of Doha, and it will be the first of three races in the Middle East, including races in Saudi Arabia and the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Qatar has also agreed to host Formula One starting in 2023 for a 10-year period.

The Australian Grand Prix, which is typically held at the start of the season, was shifted to the conclusion of the season to ensure that it could take place due to Covid-19 restrictions. Despite this, it was canceled for the second year in a row.

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said, “We are very pleased to welcome Qatar to the Formula 1 calendar this season and for the longer term from 2023.”

“We’ve proved that we can adapt, and there’s a lot of interest in our sport and a lot of people hoping for a Grand Prix in a lot of places.

“Thanks to everyone’s hard work, including F1 and the FIA, we were able to produce a 22-race schedule, which is really amazing in such a difficult year and something we can all be proud of.”

Since 2004, the Losail Circuit has staged Moto GP under floodlights, which will be used again for the Grand Prix.

F1 said in a statement that the venue for the race in Qatar from 2023 onwards would be confirmed at a later date, implying a possible move from Losail.

It’s the latest sporting triumph for Qatar, which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.