Qatar Airways has ‘ordered’ the grounding of 13 Airbus planes.

Qatar Airways announced on Thursday that regulators in the Gulf state had ordered the grounding of 13 of its Airbus A350 aircraft due to fast deterioration of fuselage surfaces.

According to media reports from June, the airline, which is one of the Gulf’s “big three” carriers, had already halted accepting deliveries of the plane due to the issue.

In a statement, Qatar Airways said it had been compelled to reintroduce out-of-service Airbus A330 aircraft to fill the void left by the grounding of the 13 planes.

According to an Airbus document, Qatar Airways has 34 A350-900s and 19 A350-1000s in its fleet.

“The airline is working with its regulator to ensure that all passengers remain secure… “Thirteen aircraft have been grounded as a result of (the airline’s) regulator’s express written instruction,” the airline stated.

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority oversees Qatar Airways.

Akbar al-Baker, the airline’s CEO, stated that he expects “Airbus to tackle this situation with the necessary attention that it requires.”

“Qatar Airways will not accept anything less than aircraft that continue to provide its customers with the greatest possible level of safety and the finest travel experience,” he added in a statement.

“Before we take possession of any further A350 aircraft, Qatar Airways wants Airbus to have identified the root cause and permanently addressed the underlying fault to the satisfaction of Qatar Airways and our regulator.”

The airline said in a statement that it was “cooperating with all lease firms affected by this A350 grounding who have begun to assess their impacted aircraft,” but it did not name any additional parties.

Qatar Airways positioned itself as the leading airline for repatriating stranded passengers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, earning praise from the United Kingdom and France, among other countries whose flag carriers were effectively decommissioned.

The mid-sized but long-range Boeing 787 and French-built Airbus A350 make up more than half of the airline’s fleet.

“We do not comment on the operations of our customers. We are continually in contact with our customers as a leading aircraft manufacturer. We keep those discussions private,” Airbus said in a statement.