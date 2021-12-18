Qatar Airways CEO: Covid Rules are shutting down Hong Kong’s aviation industry.

According to a significant shareholder in the city’s home carrier, Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s rigid commitment to a zero-Covid plan is harming the hub’s aviation business and “killing” Cathay Pacific.

Following Beijing’s lead, Hong Kong has implemented some of the world’s harshest quarantine and travel restrictions, ensuring that the city remains coronavirus-free yet isolated worldwide.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker has criticized a border-control measure that temporarily prohibits airlines from flying in diseased customers.

He told the South China Morning Post, “You can’t suddenly shut down the aviation sector because someone was sick coming in on someone’s jet.”

Al Baker noted that he was “a little upset” that Hong Kong remained closed, since he had expected a significant portion of Cathay Pacific’s fleet to resume operations.

With a 9.6% stake purchased for HK$5.16 billion ($661 million) in 2017, Qatar Airways is Cathay’s third-largest shareholder.

If an airline takes in too many infected passengers on a specific route, it is barred from flying that route for two weeks under Hong Kong’s guidelines.

Fears of the Omicron strain, which has been reported in 14 cases in Hong Kong as of Friday, have prompted the tightening of these guidelines.

According to the SCMP, Qatar Airways has been blacklisted five times since November 2020.

British Airways announced last month that it was suspending Hong Kong flights after crew members were ordered to quarantine after a positive Covid test was discovered among the personnel.

Cathay Pacific has been rocked by a wave of pilot resignations, according to AFP, with employees citing weariness and growing discontent as reasons.

Some Cathay Pacific flights run on a closed-loop system, which necessitates pilots spending weeks shuttling between planes and hotels to avoid triggering quarantine when they return.

FedEx, the world’s largest package delivery company, announced last month that it would shift its pilots overseas and close its crew base in Hong Kong due to the city’s anti-coronavirus regulations.