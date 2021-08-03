Qantas will lay off 2,500 employees in Australia.

As a result of coronavirus outbreaks and regional lockdowns, Australian airline Qantas said on Tuesday that it will lay off 2,500 employees.

From mid-August, pilots, cabin crew, and airport staff from Qantas and its low-cost subsidiary Jetstar will be sent home without pay for an estimated two months, according to the company.

In a statement, CEO Alan Joyce stated, “This is clearly the last thing we want to do, but we’re now faced with an extended period of decreased flying, which means no employment for a number of our staff.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Qantas claimed it has reduced its domestic flight capacity from about 100 percent in May to less than 40 percent in July.

The majority of those affected work in New South Wales, which is largely blocked off from the rest of the country and the rest of the globe due to travel restrictions.

Sydney, the country’s largest metropolis, is under its sixth week of a lockdown that is expected to extend at least another month.

Thousands of international flight crew have been laid off by Qantas and Jetstar since early 2020, and Australia’s borders remain closed to most foreign visitors.

Stay-at-home orders have been issued in Brisbane, the country’s third-largest city, while other states have only lately emerged from lockdowns.

Staff will be paid for two weeks before the change takes effect, according to Qantas.

According to Joyce, “it’s reasonable to predict that Sydney’s borders will be blocked for at least another two months” based on current case counts.

“We understand that after the outbreak is under control, it will be a few weeks before other states open their borders to New South Wales and normal travel may resume.”

Last year, Qantas, which had previously stated that revenue would drop by Aus$11 billion (US$8.1 billion) in 2020, began on a cost-cutting campaign that included grounding flights and restructuring.