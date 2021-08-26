Qantas, Australia’s largest airline, has reported more losses following a “diabolical” year.

Qantas, an Australian airline, reported yearly losses of more than $1 billion on Thursday, blaming pandemic travel restrictions for a “diabolical” year.

When one-off expenditures like redundancy compensation and aircraft mothballing are factored in, the national flag carrier recorded underlying pre-tax losses of Aus$1.83 billion (US$1.33 billion) for the 12 months to June 30, rising to Aus$2.35 billion (US$1.7 billion).

It comes on top of over $2 billion in statutory pre-tax losses reported in the previous financial year, when airlines around the world were affected by the coronavirus pandemic’s early effects.

As a result of Covid-19, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce anticipated that the airline’s sales will drop by more than Aus$20 billion (US$14.5 billion) by the end of 2021.

In a statement, he stated, “This loss demonstrates the impact that a full year of blocked international borders and more than 330 days of domestic travel restrictions had on the national carrier.”

“To put it bluntly, the trading conditions have been diabolical.”

The airline claimed that periods of open borders within Australia in early 2021 boosted revenue temporarily, but that a restoration to internal restrictions during a long Delta variant outbreak in Sydney necessitated extensive flight cancellations.

Australia is dealing with a return of coronavirus, which has resulted in about 47,000 illnesses and 986 deaths so far. More than half of the country’s population has been quarantined.

In addition to the thousands of pilots and cabin personnel that will be laid off or stood down in 2020, Qantas recently stated that 2,500 more will be laid off as a result of the new epidemic.

Qantas now intends to resume international flights by the end of 2021, citing countries with strong vaccination rates as early destinations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

However, none of the airline’s prior positive promises about the resurrection of international travel have come true, and Australia’s tight border regulations have yet to be eased.