Qantas, an Australian airline, is planning to make vaccinations mandatory for its employees.

As part of its effort to get planes back in the air, Qantas announced on Wednesday that it would make Covid-19 vaccines obligatory for employees.

The national airline is one of the first big Australian companies to require employee vaccinations, stating that the measure will also apply to its low-cost subsidiary Jetstar.

Pilots, cabin crew, and airport personnel must be completely vaccinated by November 15, with the rest of the staff being granted until March 31 of the following year.

In a statement, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce stated, “Having a fully vaccinated workforce will secure our staff against the virus while also protecting our customers and the communities we fly to.”

Qantas’ new policy comes after Australia’s conservative government announced that immunizations would not be mandated and that corporations would be free to set their own policies.

According to the airline, 89 percent of employees were willing or had already been vaccinated, while only 4% were unwilling or unable.

“Vaccinations are clearly the only way to break the cycle of lockdowns and border closures, and for many Qantas and Jetstar staff, it means returning to work,” Joyce said.

As it tries to resurrect its business, the airline, which has thousands of staff furloughed due to pandemic travel problems, has been a vocal promoter of vaccines.

Qantas has already stated that international travelers will be required to get vaccinated, and has launched prize contests to encourage Australians to obtain the vaccine.