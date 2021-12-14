Putin wants ‘immediate’ talks on Russia’s security with NATO.

As tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine rise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he wants “urgent” discussions with the US and NATO on security assurances.

For weeks, the US and its allies have accused Russia of plotting an invasion of its neighbor, threatening a major coordinated sanctions retaliation if Putin goes ahead with the strike.

Thousands of Russian troops are stationed near the ex-Soviet Ukraine’s borders, where the West has accused the Kremlin of supporting pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

Putin said he wants security talks to start right away in a phone chat with Finland’s president, whose country has traditionally served as a buffer between Russia and the West.

According to the Kremlin, he informed President Sauli Niinsto that Moscow wants to “immediately initiate negotiations with the United States and NATO in order to provide international legal assurances for our country’s security.”

It said Russia’s demands included halting NATO’s eastward expansion and the deployment of weaponry in neighboring countries, including Ukraine.

In a phone contact with French President Emmanuel Macron later Tuesday, Putin made the same requests.

Putin also accused the Ukrainian administration of increasingly employing “heavy weapons and attack drones” against pro-Russian separatists in the country’s separatist east during his call with Finland’s president.

The Russian president denies plans for an invasion, blaming the escalation in tensions on the Western security alliance and demanding “formal guarantees” that the partnership will not expand eastwards.

Should Russian forces massed on the Ukrainian border start an invasion, US President Joe Biden warned Putin last week that “sanctions like he’s never seen” will be imposed.

In recent days, the EU and the G7 convened to plan what they say will be an unparalleled economic sanctions system if Russia attacks.

Putin’s remarks come a day after Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, warned that if the discussions it seeks do not materialize, Moscow may resort to military action.

“If there is no movement toward a political-diplomatic solution to this situation, we will respond militarily,” Ryabkov told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Tensions rose again on Tuesday, with Russia stating it was keeping an eye on a French vessel near its Black Sea boundaries.

Last week, the Russian army said three of its jets were sent to escort five French and US military planes over the sea.

Putin has accused the West of inflaming tensions in the Black Sea, criticizing US-led military drills in the region.

