Putin sees a ‘positive’ response to Russia’s security proposals from the United States.

As anxieties grow in the West about a significant military escalation in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington’s openness to discuss Russia’s security recommendations aimed at limiting NATO’s eastward expansion was “good.”

The Kremlin has been increasingly adamant that NATO and the West are dangerously near to Russia’s borders.

Last week, Moscow issued sweeping security demands to the West, stating that NATO must not accept new members and prohibiting the US from creating new bases in former Soviet republics.

Washington responded by saying it is open to talk about the security suggestions, but that it disagrees with some of them and that European allies must be included in the discussions.

“They now have the ball in their hands. They must respond to our questions “At his customary end-of-year press conference, Putin stated.

“Overall, we perceive a great reception,” he continued.

Putin stated that Washington is prepared for discussions in Geneva at the start of next year, and that both parties have nominated representatives.

The rising tensions reached a pinnacle last week when Putin promised “necessary retaliatory” military action in reaction to the West’s “aggressive approach.”

He also revealed that a new arsenal of “invincible” hypersonic missiles, which he previously called as “invincible,” was nearing combat readiness.

Tensions have been steadily rising since Washington raised the alarm about a major Russian force build-up near Ukraine in mid-November, accusing Putin of plotting an invasion.

The West has long accused Russia of directly supporting pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine, who seized two districts shortly after Moscow took Crimea in 2014.

Russia denies the allegations, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the battle, which has taken over 13,000 lives, is genocidal.

In addition to the rising tensions, Putin addressed an unprecedented wave of arrests targeting critics of the Kremlin on Thursday, claiming that the campaign is aimed at reducing foreign influence.

“I remind you of what our foes have been saying for centuries: Russia can only be vanquished from inside,” he stated.

He went on to say that it was domestic dissent that led to the Soviet Union’s demise 30 years ago this month.

The news conference took place at the same time as a high-profile court case in Moscow, where the prestigious rights organization Memorial is facing charges of violating “foreign agent” legislation.

The case comes after the imprisonment of Russia's most renowned opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, as well as the closure of his anti-corruption and political extremism organizations.