Putin praises India, praising its military and energy ties.

As he landed in New Delhi on Monday to strengthen military and energy ties with a historic ally being courted by Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India as “a tremendous power.”

After a June summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, this is only the Russian president’s second travel abroad since the coronavirus outbreak began — he skipped both the G20 and COP26 conferences this year.

“We regard India as a strong power, a friendly nation, and a tried and true friend,” Putin said beside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

In order to deal with a rising China, the US has established the QUAD security discussion with India, Japan, and Australia, which has alarmed both Beijing and Moscow.

During the Cold War, India and the Soviet Union had a tight relationship that has lasted, with both calling it a “special privileged strategic alliance.”

Putin’s visit was “hugely symbolic,” according to Nandan Unnikrishnan of the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

“There has been a lot of conjecture about the nature of the India-Russia relationship and if it is fraying as a result of Russia’s proximity to China and India’s closeness to the United States, but this visit puts all of that to rest.”

Despite this, Putin is dealing with complicated regional dynamics, with tensions rising between New Delhi and Beijing, a longtime Russian ally, following fatal fighting in a disputed Himalayan territory.

“Russia’s influence in the region is quite limited,” said Tatiana Belousova of Haryana’s OP Jindal Global University, “mainly because of its close connections with China and reticence to engage in conflict with Chinese regional interests.”

The meetings will be dominated by defense and energy matters, according to the Kremlin, with Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian energy giant Rosneft, expected to attend since “a number of key energy deals” are on the table.

The long-range S-400 ground-to-air missile defense system is one of Russia’s most high-profile current contracts with India, which is trying to modernize its military forces.

The $5 billion agreement was inked in 2018, and deliveries are said to have begun, but it threatens to upend New Delhi’s budding relationship with Washington.

The US has threatened sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which aims to rein in Russia, and the US State Department announced last week that no decisions on waivers for India had been made.

