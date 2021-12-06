Putin praises India for strengthening its military and energy ties.

Despite Washington’s expanding courting of the world’s largest democracy, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India as “a great power” in New Delhi on Monday, as the old allies reinforced their military and energy relations.

Russia began delivering its long-range S-400 ground-to-air missile defense system to India this month, prompting concerns of US sanctions.

Among the agreements agreed during Putin’s talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were a 10-year defense technological cooperation pact and a one-year oil contract.

It was Putin’s second trip abroad since the coronavirus outbreak began — he skipped both the G20 and COP26 meetings this year — and follows a June meeting in Geneva with US Vice President Joe Biden.

“We regard India as a major power, a friendly nation, and a tried and true friend,” Putin said alongside Modi in New Delhi.

The S-400 missile system is one of their most high-profile current contracts. Russia has long been an important arms supplier to India, which is trying to modernize its military forces.

After the conference, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “Supplies have begun this month and will continue.”

The contract, which was first signed in 2018, is worth more than $5 billion, but it threatens to upend New Delhi’s budding relationship with Washington.

The US has threatened sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which aims to rein in Russia, and the State Department announced last week that no exceptions for India have been decided.

“Our Indian friends clearly indicated that they are a sovereign country and that they would select who to buy weapons from and who will be India’s partner,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said to reporters on Monday.

During the Cold War, India and the Soviet Union had a tight relationship that has lasted, with both calling it a “special privileged strategic alliance.”

Putin’s visit was “hugely symbolic,” according to Nandan Unnikrishnan of the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

“There has been a lot of conjecture about the nature of the India-Russia relationship and if it is fraying as a result of Russia’s proximity to China and India’s closeness to the United States, but this visit puts all of that to rest.”

In order to deal with a rising China, the US has established the QUAD security discussion with India, Japan, and Australia, which has alarmed both Beijing and Moscow.

Putin's visit comes amid complicated regional dynamics, with tensions rising between countries.