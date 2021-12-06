Putin is on his way to India to strengthen military and energy ties.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin flew in India for only his second overseas trip since the outbreak, hoping to strengthen military and energy ties with a historic ally that Washington is courting.

In order to deal with a rising China, the US has established the QUAD security discussion with India, Japan, and Australia, which has alarmed both Beijing and Moscow.

During the Cold War, India maintained a close relationship with the Soviet Union, which New Delhi refers to as a “special and privileged strategic alliance.”

At a virtual summit in September, Modi informed Putin, “The friendship between India and Russia has weathered the test of time.” “You have always been India’s best friend.” After a June summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, this is only the Russian president’s second travel abroad since the coronavirus outbreak began — he skipped both the G20 and COP26 conferences this year.

“It’s tremendously symbolic,” said Nandan Unnikrishnan of the Observer Research Foundation, a think tank located in New Delhi.

“There has been a lot of conjecture about the nature of the India-Russia relationship and if it is fraying as a result of Russia’s proximity to China and India’s closeness to the United States, but this visit puts all of that to rest.”

Despite this, Putin is dealing with complicated regional dynamics, with tensions rising between New Delhi and Beijing, a longtime Russian ally, following fatal fighting in a disputed Himalayan territory.

“Russia’s influence in the region is quite limited,” said Tatiana Belousova of Haryana’s OP Jindal Global University, “mainly because of its close connections with China and reticence to engage in conflict with Chinese regional interests.”

The meetings will be dominated by defense and energy matters, according to the Kremlin, with Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian energy giant Rosneft, expected to attend since “a number of key energy deals” are on the table.

The long-range S-400 ground-to-air missile defense system is one of Russia’s most high-profile current contracts with India, which is trying to modernize its military forces.

The $5 billion agreement was inked in 2018, and deliveries are said to have begun, but it threatens to upend New Delhi’s budding relationship with Washington.

The US has threatened sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which aims to rein in Russia, but the State Department stated last week that no decisions had been taken. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.