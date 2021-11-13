Putin claims that Russia has “nothing to do” with the border dispute between Belarus and Poland.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on Saturday that his country is aiding in the orchestration of a crisis that has imprisoned hundreds of Middle Eastern refugees on the Belarus-Poland border.

Putin slammed charges from Poland and others that Russia is coordinating with Belarus to transport migrants to the European Union’s border, blaming Western policies in the Middle East for the situation.

“I’d like everyone to be aware. We haven’t had anything to do with it at all “In an interview with state television that aired on Saturday, he stated.

Putin stated that European leaders must speak with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to resolve the problem, and that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was “as far as I understand it” willing to do so.

“We must not forget where these migration-related challenges originated… Western countries, notably European ones,” he stated.

The migrants, mostly Kurds, have been trapped in a no-land man’s on the border for days in near-freezing weather, erecting a tent camp and stoking fires to stay warm.

According to Belarus, the camp houses roughly 2,000 individuals, including pregnant women and children. According to Poland, there are 3,000 to 4,000 migrants on the border, with more arriving daily.

As the temperature drops, there is rising concern about their condition, with Poland refusing to allow them to cross and accusing Belarus of blocking them from leaving the area.

Belarusian authorities said Saturday that they were bringing aid to the migrant camp, including tents and heaters, in a move that might give it a semi-permanent presence on the EU’s borders.

According to the state news agency Belta, government officials were building tents at the camp and a generator had been brought.

“The Belarusian side is doing all possible to meet their demands. The delivery of water, firewood, and humanitarian aid has been completed “Belta spoke with Igor Butkevich, the deputy head of the state border committee.

Migrants have been attempting to cross the border for months, but the problem reached a climax on Monday when hundreds of them made a concentrated effort and were repelled by Polish border guards.

Attempts to cross the border have continued sporadically, and Polish police announced Saturday that the body of a young Syrian male had been discovered in a woodland near the border.

Police stated the cause of death was unknown at the time, but that a group of around 100 migrants attempted to enter the border in the region throughout the night.

The death increases the total to 11.