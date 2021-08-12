Punk Rocker Becomes Poland’s Unprecedented Power Broker

Following a breakup in the ruling coalition, the government had to rely on the votes of a former rocker who formerly fronted the band Breasts to become Poland’s unlikely new powerbroker.

Pawel Kukiz, 58, was heckled during a tumultuous session of parliament this week after voting with the opposition before admitting his error and switching sides to support the administration.

“How could you, Pawel?” Opposition MPs screamed at him, “To which ministry did you sell yourself?”

Kukiz’s support was important in the passage of a new media law that the opposition claims is intended at suppressing a US-owned news channel critical of the government.

Janusz Panasewicz, the leader of Lady Pank, one of Poland’s most prominent bands, posted on Facebook, “I am embarrassed of every day I came to offer you a hand, you bastard.”

“I am ashamed for my naivety and dumb sentimental camaraderie, for punk rock, for all those years together,” said former record label boss Kuba Wojewodzki, who also worked with Kukiz.

Kukiz began his musical career in the early 1980s, swiftly earning a reputation for himself with his irreverent punk lyrics during Poland’s final years of communist control and the emergence of democratic government.

An anti-church song on a 1992 CD sparked outrage.

He began his acting career in the 1990s, appearing in a number of films and TV shows, including a role in the serial opera “Mothers, Wives, and Mistresses.”

Kukiz first ran for office in 2015, finishing third in a presidential race with 20% of the vote.

He had few policies, but an anti-establishment attitude that appealed to disgruntled young voters.

Later that year, his “End to Corruption and Theft” campaign won 42 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament in legislative elections.

His political reputation has faded since then, and he now only has four seats in parliament — yet enough to make a difference after the Agreement party, a junior coalition partner to the main right-wing Law and Justice (PiS), resigned last week.

He denied receiving any promises of rewards for backing the PiS-led administration in an interview with Poland’s PAP news agency on Thursday.

He also reiterated his plea for a change of the electoral system to include single-mandate constituencies.

“The hysteria directed against me is the outcome of this polarizing political system,” he explained.