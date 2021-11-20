Protests in Serbia shine a focus on Chinese factories.

Dung Nguyen, 37, said he was persuaded he would be employed by a German business in Serbia when he left Vietnam to work overseas, only to have his passport revoked upon arrival at a Chinese-run facility where working conditions were deplorable.

After Nguyen and hundreds of other Vietnamese went on strike this week, the situation at the factory and the alleged trickery employed to attract employees made headlines in Serbia.

Workers at a Chinese-backed firm in the nation went on strike on Wednesday, marking a rare show of resistance.

In recent years, Beijing has poured billions of dollars into Serbia and other Balkan countries, trying to increase its economic presence in the region.

Serbia has jumped on China’s interest as it tries to recruit a variety of investors despite the ongoing power struggle in the Balkans between the East and the West.

Belgrade, on the other hand, has been accused of granting Chinese-owned enterprises carte blanche in how they conduct their businesses.

Civil society, human rights organizations, and the media have all accused the government of turning a blind eye to environmental issues and possible human rights breaches.

The Vietnamese laborers were hired to construct a plant for the Chinese tyre business Linglong in Zrenjanin, a small town in northern Serbia that is considered a focal point of Beijing-backed investment.

However, Nguyen claims that the living and working conditions were inhumane and not what he had been promised.

“We’re living like we’re in jail… the Chinese took all our passports when we landed at the airport,” Nguyen said in a video message to AFP from within the living quarters.

“I can’t say much more because I’m concerned what I’m saying will have an impact on others,” he added.

Even before the strike, private security guards were stationed around the plant site’s workers’ dorms, and journalists, including those from AFP, were barred from entering.

A11 and ASTRA, two human rights organizations, released a joint report earlier this week calling on Serbian authorities to take “immediate action.”

“A substantial number of known facts suggest that workers may be victims of human trafficking for the aim of labor exploitation,” the report stated.

The Vietnamese workers were not given with warmth, electricity, or hot water, according to the report, and the facilities lacked basic infrastructure and sewerage.

The Vietnamese workers were not given with warmth, electricity, or hot water, according to the report, and the facilities lacked basic infrastructure and sewerage.

During an interview with local, Danilo Curcic, a human rights lawyer from A11, said, "The conditions were nowhere near adequate for hosting human beings."