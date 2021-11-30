Protests against the French military are growing in the Sahel.

France’s military presence in the Sahel is provoking growing discontent in the region, with once-urban-only rallies extending to rural areas, fueled by social media and frustration with insecurity.

In November, protesters in Burkina Faso and Niger thwarted a huge French military supply convoy on its way from the Ivory Coast to Mali.

The trucks took more than a week to pass through Burkina Faso, accompanied by local authorities, and several people were hurt during demonstrations in the northern town of Kaya.

Two persons were slain in western Niger on Saturday in uncertain circumstances as a caravan sought to flee demonstrators.

An investigation has been launched by the French military.

According to experts, the incident appears to demonstrate that anti-French sentiment has extended throughout the Sahel, albeit the reasons for this are complex.

France, a former colonial power in the Sahel, has roughly 5,100 troops stationed across the region, assisting countries with weak governments and under-equipped armed forces.

The French military first intervened in northern Mali in 2013 to put down a terrorist insurrection.

The rebels, however, regrouped and, two years later, poured into Burkina Faso and Niger, two of the world’s poorest countries.

Thousands of people have died as a result of village massacres, roadside bombs, and ambushes, and over a million people have left their homes.

The insurgency is showing no signs of abating. Four Burkinabe troops were slain on Sunday in the country’s north, raising the total number of people killed in two weeks of suspected Islamist incursions to at least 80.

Many locals, according to a French ambassador who did not want to be identified, do not comprehend how jihadists can achieve such gains when French troops are present.

According to Bamako-based scholar Boubacar Haidara, the situation has contributed to conspiracy theories alleging French support for jihadists.

In an interview with Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga accused France of training a “terrorist cell” in the country’s north.

According to Haidara, the fact that such language “comes from an authority as high as the prime minister” lends legitimacy to it.

Rumours circulated on social media, and numerous demonstrators in Kaya confirmed them, claiming the supply truck was transporting weapons for the terrorists.

According to AFP, France is swimming in a “well of animosity,” according to Yvan Guichaoua, a Sahel specialist at the University of Kent in England.

According to AFP, France is swimming in a "well of animosity," according to Yvan Guichaoua, a Sahel specialist at the University of Kent in England.

He acknowledged that the magnitude of the sentiment is difficult to assess, but that it is "imposing."