Protests Against Macron’s Covid Pass are in their fifth weekend in France.

Protesters opposing President Emmanuel Macron’s health bill to oppose Covid-19 gathered in the streets of France for the seventh weekend in a row on Saturday, refusing to give in after the policy was completely implemented.

Macron sees the health pass, which makes vaccination mandatory for everyday activities such as sipping coffee in a cafe or using a train, as the key to surviving the epidemic and preventing additional lockdowns.

However, demonstrators – a diverse group of far-right, yellow vest anti-inequality activists, anti-vaxxers, and civil liberties activists – claim that the policy infringes on the French people’s most treasured freedoms.

In Paris, two different protests were taking place, indicating the demonstrators’ inability to fully unite, with placards such as “free France!” “stop the corona-madness!” and “yes to the freedom to choose” being screamed and waved.

“I despise the concept that the authorities may go as far as they want,” Marie Huguet, a pensioner, said during a rally in Paris organized by the yellow vests, who rocked Macron with major rallies from 2018 to 2019.

Yann Fontaine, a 30-year-old notary, believes the health pass is a measure that “kills freedom and is segregationist.”

Unlike the yellow vest protests of 2018, there have been no big events reported in these protests. However, their numbers have been steadily expanding and show no signs of dwindling.

According to the interior ministry, over 237,000 people went out across France on Saturday, including 17,000 in Paris, topping the 204,000 who showed out the weekend before and numbers that are exceedingly exceptional for protests during the summer break.

Protesters claim that the administration is exaggerating the number of people who are taking to the streets. On Facebook, a group called Le Nombre Jaune presented a thorough city-by-city analysis in an attempt to establish that the actual numbers last week were 415,000.

Other cities, particularly in the south, saw protests, including Toulon, Montpellier, Nice, Marseille, and Perpignan, where crowds often outnumbered those in Paris.

Macron, who is up for re-election next year, has shown little patience with the protestors’ demands, and his Health Minister Olivier Veran recently slammed a movement “about which we are talking far too much.”

According to analysts, Macron enjoys confronting protest movements, such as the yellow vests, because it aligns with his values. Brief News from Washington Newsday.