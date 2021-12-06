Protesters take to the beaches of South Africa to oppose oil exploration.

Hundreds of environmentalists gathered on South African beaches on Sunday to demonstrate against Shell’s oil and gas exploration.

Protesters in Cape Town held up the peace symbol, “Shell in Hell” placards, and a big model snoek fish to draw attention to their concerns about the project’s potential impact on sea life.

Protesters in Gqeberha carried signs depicting a Shell emblem adapted to resemble a hand showing its middle finger and asking for a boycott of the company’s petrol outlets under a dreary, wet sky.

Shell’s intentions to seek for oil and gas resources off South Africa’s famed Wild Coast — a popular tourist destination — are being criticized by activists as a threat to marine life.

Shell intends to analyze the geological structure of the ocean floor using seismic waves created by boats equipped with air cannons, looking for hydrocarbon-bearing locations.

“We don’t know what effect seismic blasting will have on a very rich marine species that has existed here for hundreds of thousands of years,” Div de Villiers, a local wildlife crime authority, said.

“Is there enough research on all of our fish species? Has Shell conducted any research into the impact on people’s livelihoods?” Many aquatic organisms, like as whales, rely greatly on their sense of hearing, according to ecologists, and the exploration approach could disrupt their behavior, feeding, reproduction, and migration patterns.

However, a court denied their request for an emergency injunction against Shell’s intentions on Friday.

“I find it puzzling that these new ‘colonisers’ feel justified in moving their unwanted activities to Africa,” said Alan Straton, a sailor and member of the Ocean Stewards development project. “In a time when all accepted science points towards us not using fossil fuels anymore, and our Northern Hemisphere neighbors are dead set against seismic surveys, I find it puzzling that these new ‘colonisers’ feel justified in moving their unwanted activities to Africa,” he said

Several nature reserves and protected marine regions make up the Wild Coast, which stretches for 300 kilometers (180 miles) along the pristine Indian Ocean shoreline.

Shell aims to spend four to five months exploring a 6,000-square-kilometer area in the region.

Last month, a firm representative told AFP that “we take great effort to prevent or minimize affects on fish, marine mammals, and other wildlife.”