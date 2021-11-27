Protesters in Serbia have shut down roads in protest of a lithium mining project.

Hundreds of environmental activists blocked roads in Belgrade and other Serbian cities on Saturday, protesting Rio Tinto’s intentions to mine lithium in the Balkan country.

Large amounts of lithium, a critical component in electric car batteries, have been discovered around the western town of Loznica, where the Anglo-Australian corporation has begun purchasing land but is still awaiting governmental approval to begin mining.

After scuffles with police personnel, protestors in Belgrade blocked the capital’s main bridge and a major intersection for an hour, allowing them to continue their action.

“I’m here because I don’t want my ancestors’ land to be sold off. Serbia will not be sold “Milan Milosavljevic, a 31-year-old singer, was one of the demonstrators who spoke to AFP.

According to the N1 television channel, protesters also stopped highways in numerous other Serbian cities, including Novi Sad in the north, central Kragujevac, Sabac in the northwest, and Valjevo in the west.

Lithium deposits were identified in the Loznica region by Rio Tinto in 2006.

According to Vesna Prodanovic, head of Rio Sava, Rio Tinto’s sister business in Serbia, the corporation plans to invest $2.4 billion in the project.