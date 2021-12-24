Protesters in Guadeloupe occupy the legislature in a standoff with Paris.

Protesters in Guadeloupe occupied the local legislature on Friday, in a new flare-up of a confrontation with Paris caused by Covid laws in the French Caribbean overseas territory.

During the previous few weeks, there have been tensions in Guadeloupe and the neighboring island French possession of Martinique over legislation requiring mandatory Covid vaccinations for healthworkers, which have exacerbated long-standing local discontent.

On Thursday, protesters first entered the regional council’s debating chamber while it was meeting, with several staying the night and opting to continue their activity into Friday. The councillors were able to depart in peace.

They want to talk to Paris about the problem, but officials have said that no negotiations will take place as long as such measures are carried out. The protesters are particularly demanding that all punishments against health-care personnel who refuse to take the Covid vaccine be lifted.

“We’re here and as long as we don’t have a promise, because we have nothing at all, we have absolutely nothing,” Maite Hubert M’toumo, general secretary of the national union of Guadeloupean workers, stated in the legislature.

“We’ll spend Christmas here if we have to. However, we will remain in this location “she continued.

“We are not against the vaccination,” said Raphael Cece of the publication Rebelle, “but we are fighting against this injustice, the sanctions, and the required vaccines for healthworkers.”

“No demand justifies impeding the smooth operation of an assembly of elected officials in the middle of a plenary session,” France’s Overseas Territories Minister Sebastien Lecornu tweeted.

Covid vaccination rates in France’s Caribbean possessions are significantly lower than in mainland France, and there are fears that the new wave brought on by the rapidly spreading Omicron form may cause serious issues.

Last month, when demonstrators put up barriers around main roads, the situation ground the island to a halt.

Workers who refuse to be vaccinated will be suspended as of December 31, but will be assisted in finding alternative employment.

People in mainland France regard France’s Caribbean possessions, which are vestiges of the colonial era, as luxurious vacation spots. Residents there, on the other hand, say they have long been neglected by Paris, resulting in living standards much below the French average.