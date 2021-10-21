Protesters gather at Netflix to protest the ‘Transphobia’ in the Dave Chappelle Special.

Protesters gathered outside Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters on Wednesday, enraged by a new Dave Chappelle comedy special that has generated charges that the streaming service is trampling transgender rights and benefiting from hate speech.

A few dozen employees took to the streets, accompanied by a comparable number of trans activists and allies, to demand improved representation at the Hollywood behemoth.

“I believe that trans and non-binary employees are not safe as long as their business is putting out information in the world that could hurt them,” said Devan McGrath, a Netflix Animation employee who joined the walkout.

Netflix has hurried to respond to the unprecedented public outcry over Chappelle’s “The Closer,” in which the stand-up comedian maintains that “gender is a reality” and criticizes LGBTQ people of being “too sensitive.”

“We realize the great sadness that has been caused,” the company said in a statement before the demonstration on Wednesday, adding that it “respects the decision of any employee who decides to walk out.”

The event was organized by Ashlee Marie Preston, an LGBTQ activist, to bring attention to the fact that jokes like those made by Chappelle are directly hurtful to minorities.

“We’re not here today because we can’t laugh at ourselves. We’ve come because we’re afraid that the jokes are killing people. “This isn’t a joke,” she explained.

According to Preston, companies like Netflix “capitalize on conflict” and utilize “algorithmic science to influence and distort our impressions of ourselves and one another.”

Demonstrators read out a “list of demands” on Wednesday, including adding a content warning to “The Closer” and increasing investment in LGBTQ talent on screen and within the corporation.

The feud over “The Closer” has lasted two weeks, despite the fact that Chappelle’s comedy special has topped Netflix’s list of most-watched titles.

Despite research correlating on-screen stereotypes to real-world injury, Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos wrote in a leaked message to staff last week that “material on screen doesn’t directly transfer to real-world harm,” emphasizing the need of maintaining “creative freedom.”

However, in interviews with several Hollywood trade newspapers on Tuesday, the co-CEO said, “I fouled up.”

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I should have first and foremost acknowledged in those emails that a bunch of our colleagues were in pain, and they were actually feeling harmed by a business choice that we made.”

