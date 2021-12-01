Protesters Flood The Supreme Court Of The United States Ahead Of A Critical Abortion Case.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the US Supreme Court on Wednesday as the nine justices heard arguments in a critical case that could reverse the country’s 50-year-old abortion rights.

Anti-abortion demonstrators held signs that said, “Abortion Is Murder.” Supporters of abortion rights held posters that read, “Abortion Is Health Care.”

The Supreme Court is considering a 2018 law in Mississippi that forbids most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, despite the fact that the court has drifted drastically to the right under former President Donald Trump.

The nine-member court is anticipated to make a verdict by next June, and proponents and opponents believe that the decision might be a watershed moment for women’s reproductive rights.

Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 decision, established that abortion is a woman’s fundamental right, overturning state restrictions on the operation.

Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 decision, affirmed a woman’s right to an abortion until the embryo is viable outside the womb, which is usually 22 to 24 weeks.

The verdicts did not, however, put a stop to conservative and religious opposition to abortion, and anti-abortion campaigners believe their time has come after years of court wrangling.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch stated in The Washington Post, “We appreciate the magnitude of what we are asking.”

Fitch stated that in Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court removed the onerous process of deciding abortion policy “out of the people’s hands” and placed it in the hands of unelected judges.

“It’s past time to make amends,” she remarked.

Lower courts struck down the 2018 Mississippi bill as unlawful before it reached the Supreme Court.

The court suggested that it was willing to review its past findings just by agreeing to hear the case, at least when it came to the issue of fetus “viability.”

Mississippi, a conservative Bible Belt state, is petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a brief to the court, the state stated that “nothing in the constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion.”

Mississippi has the support of 18 other Republican-controlled states, hundreds of legislators, the Catholic Church, and anti-abortion organizations, some of which have spent millions of dollars on public relations campaigns.

Anti-abortion advocates were energised by former Vice President Mike Pence's support on Tuesday, as the Republican is known for his strong Christian faith.