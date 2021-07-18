Protesters denouncing Thailand’s Prime Minister are met with rubber bullets and tear gas by police.

Thai police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannon against protestors in Bangkok on Sunday, defying Covid-19 prohibitions in order to demand Premier Prayut Chan-O-resignation Cha’s and commemorate the one-year anniversary of a pro-democracy movement.

The kingdom is currently experiencing its worst Covid-19 outbreak, with daily case records being recorded as hospitals crack under the strain.

The government’s sluggish procurement of vaccines, which has garnered criticism as Thailand’s economy reels from increasingly harsh business restrictions, has added to the toll.

Protesters piled imitation corpse bags flecked with red paint near the intersection of the capital’s Democracy Monument, defying restrictions barring gatherings of more than five individuals.

“If we stay at home, we will die from Covid, which is why we must come out,” yelled a protest organizer, who listed three demands.

“Prayut Chan-O-Cha must quit unconditionally; the second is a reduction in the monarchy’s and army’s budgets to be utilized against Covid; and the third is the introduction of an mRNA vaccine.”

Protesters stomped on Prayut’s face when a big banner featuring a photograph of him — the mastermind of a 2014 coup – was unfurled on the road.

They were led by a frontline group wearing gas masks and hard hats, who were joined by motorbike drivers who hoisted the mock corpse bags as they marched on the Government House.

However, authorities used water cannons and barricaded the major road early on, forcing demonstrators to flee.

According to AFP reporters on the scene, authorities reportedly used rubber bullets and tear gas.

It scattered demonstrators, who coughed nonstop while attempting to clean their eyes with saline solution.

As clouds of gas ascended in the air, the two sides stood apart by late afternoon.

It’s yet unclear how many people were hurt.

Thousands of protestors gathered at the Democracy Monument one year ago, demanding Prayut’s resignation, a rewrite of the constitution, and reforms to the kingdom’s long-standing monarchy.

Prayut had managed to retain power following elections in 2019 – which were held under an army-scripted constitution – while popular opposition figures faced mounting legal challenges.

That demonstration was the start of a movement that has broadened the discussion on taboo topics, such as the royal family’s role, which is protected by a severe defamation law.

However, as the impact of Covid-19 ate away to Thailand’s economy, one of the movement’s key criticisms has become the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Thailand stated earlier this week that it will combine a dose of the with a dose of the.