Protesters criticize Thailand’s Prime Minister for his handling of the pandemic.

Thai police used water cannons against marchers in Bangkok on Sunday, defying Covid-19 restrictions to demand Premier Prayut Chan-O-resignation Cha’s and commemorate the one-year anniversary of a pro-democracy movement.

The kingdom is currently experiencing its worst-ever Covid-19 outbreak, with hospitals reporting record numbers of cases every day.

The government’s sluggish procurement of vaccines for the public, which has garnered criticism from all sides as Thailand’s economy is hamstrung by more rigid business restrictions, has exacerbated the toll.

Protesters heaped imitation corpse bags with red paint outside the intersection of the capital’s Democracy Monument ahead of their march to Government House, defying restrictions forbidding gatherings of more than five persons.

They were led by a frontline group wearing gas masks and hard hats, and motorbike drivers hoisted the corpse bags on their trucks.

“If we stay at home, we will die from Covid, which is why we must come out,” yelled a protest organizer, who listed three demands.

“Prayut Chan-O-Cha must quit unconditionally; the second is a reduction in the monarchy’s and army’s budgets to be utilized against Covid; and the third is the introduction of an mRNA vaccine.”

Protesters stomped on the former military chief’s face after a large banner of him was unfurled on the road. He was the mastermind of a 2014 coup.

Prayut was able to retain power following the 2019 elections, which were held under an army-scripted constitution, while popular opposition figures faced escalating legal challenges.

By the middle of 2020, public anger had sparked a lively pro-democracy movement, partially inspired by their Hong Kong counterparts.

Thousands gathered at Democracy Monument exactly a year ago to demand Prayut’s resignation, a rewrite of the constitution, and reforms to the kingdom’s long-unassailable monarchy.

It was the start of a movement that has broadened the conversation on taboo topics like the royal family’s involvement, which is protected by a severe defamation law.

However, as the impact of Covid-19 ate away to Thailand’s economy, one of the movement’s key criticisms has become the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Thailand stated earlier this week that it would combine a dosage of Sinovac vaccine made in China with AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the United Kingdom after officials discovered that hundreds of medical personnel who received Sinovac vaccine had infected the virus.

“You don’t have to mix and match vaccines; just give us decent vaccines,” a child protester requested on Sunday.