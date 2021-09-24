Prosecutors in the United States have reached an agreement with a Huawei executive.

The US Justice Department announced Friday that the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has reached an agreement with prosecutors to address US allegations that saw her jailed in Canada for nearly three years.

The Justice Department said Friday in a petition with a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, that it would offer a “resolution” to the politically sensitive criminal charges against Huawei CEO Meng Wanzhou, along with lawyers representing her.

According to the document, the two sides will present the proposed resolution to the judge at a hearing on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Meng was detained in December 2019 in Vancouver, Canada, on a US warrant accusing her of defrauding HSBC Bank and other banks by falsely concealing relationships between Huawei and Skycom, a subsidiary that provided telecoms equipment to Iran.

The case exacerbated the growing schism between Beijing and Washington, with Canada trapped in the middle.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Meng will plead guilty to minor counts while the main claims of fraud, relating to Huawei affiliate sales to Iran, would be withdrawn.

According to the Journal, the agreement might allow Meng to return to China without incurring US prison time.

According to the Canadian public broadcaster CBC, if an agreement is reached in New York, her home imprisonment might be released and the extradition process dismissed.

Meng was a member of the Skycom board of directors and is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei.

She is accused of concealing the company’s financial transactions through the US banking system, breaking US sanctions against Iran, and lying to FBI investigators about it.

The United States had pressured Canada to detain her, claiming that Huawei was selling phones that would allow the Chinese government to eavesdrop on Americans.

Meng was seized in Canada and placed under house arrest as the US Justice Department pressed for her extradition.

She faced a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if found guilty on the charges, which China described as “totally political.”

China jailed two Canadians, businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, days after she was arrested, charging them of espionage.

Both were found guilty in March, and Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in prison in August.

In the instance of Kovrig, no decision has been made.

China has been accused of “hostage diplomacy” by Western countries for detaining and prosecuting the Canadians.

Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have deteriorated dramatically as a result of the case, as well as the cases of other Canadians detained in China.

Spavor’s was slammed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to Washington Newsday Brief News.