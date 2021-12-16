Prosecutors in the United States argue that Theranos’ founder chose fraud over failure.

In its final argument to jurors in her high-profile Silicon Valley trial, prosecutors claimed Thursday that fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes chose fraud over admitting failure of her blood-testing business Theranos.

If Holmes is found guilty of defrauding investors and clients of her once-famous firm, which collapsed after its testing machines failed, she might face prison time.

Prosecutor Jeff Schenk told a San Jose, California judge that the entrepreneur, who has been compared to Apple founder Steve Jobs, had the option of seeing Theranos disintegrate if its lofty claims were not achieved or taking an other path.

“Holmes chose deception over failure in business; she chose to be dishonest. That decision was not only rash, but also illegal “Added he.

At the age of 19, she founded Theranos, which promised self-service testing devices that could run an analytical gamut at a low price and with only a few drops of blood — a vision that was destroyed by fraud claims.

Holmes, who testified in her own defense, admitted to making mistakes but maintained that she was passionate about Theranos and did not intentionally mislead investors or patients.

After the prosecutors’ closing arguments, Holmes’ defense team will take their turn, and the case will be sent to jurors for deliberation next week.

In his closing statements, Schenk referred to testimony from former employees who expressed concerns about the machines, as well as a pregnant lady who was told she was miscarrying because of inaccurate Theranos test results.

Former Pentagon commander Jim Mattis described how, as a member of Theranos’ board of directors, he went from fascination to dissatisfaction with the company.

“Holmes’ role was to lure investors in by making false claims,” Schenk claimed. “Holmes’ job was to raise money and keep Theranos afloat,” says one source. Theranos rose to prominence and attracted heavyweights such as Rupert Murdoch and Henry Kissinger, but the company’s demise was precipitated by a series of reports from Murdoch’s own Wall Street Journal throwing doubt on the firm’s claims.

From her dark-colored turtleneck sweaters that echoed computer hero Steve Jobs to her dropping out of California’s top Stanford University, Holmes embodied the image of a Silicon Valley entrepreneur in many ways.

However, the central debate has been whether she was a true visionary who just failed, as she claimed on the stand, or a brilliant self-promoter who preyed on a trusting audience to defraud.

