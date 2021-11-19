Prosecutors in the United States are seeking a four-year sentence for ‘El Chapo’s wife.

The US Justice Department has urged that the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman be sentenced to four years in prison.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington and pled guilty to all three charges against her in June, including drug trafficking and money laundering.

According to a court document filed Thursday, prosecutors also requested that she be sentenced to five years of supervised release and a $1.5 million fine.

Guzman was the head of the Sinaloa cartel, one of the most renowned drug trafficking organizations in Mexico.

According to court documents, he led an operation that brought hundreds of tons of narcotics into the United States and was responsible for the murders of many people who crossed him.

According to the US Justice Department, the cartel imported more than 495 tons of cocaine, 99 tons of heroin, 49 tons of methamphetamine, and 99 tons of marijuana over a 25-year period.

Coronel, a 32-year-old former beauty queen, was charged with acting as a go-between for “El Chapo” and his henchmen.

According to authorities, the dual US-Mexican citizen also assisted “El Chapo” in escaping from a Mexican prison in 2015.

The drug boss escaped from a Mexican prison twice, once by hiding in a laundry cart and the second time by slipping down a tunnel to his prison shower.

Coronel married “El Chapo,” a 32-year-old man, in 2007 and has twin daughters with him.

Until his capture in 2016 and extradition to the United States in 2017, Guzman was regarded as the world’s most powerful drug trafficker.

He was sentenced to life in prison in July 2019 and is currently serving his sentence at a Colorado maximum-security prison.

Coronel attended practically every day of his trial, which lasted more than three months between November 2018 and February 2019.

In a federal court in Washington, her sentence is set for November 30.