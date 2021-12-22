Prosecutors in the Netherlands are calling for the MH17 suspects to be sentenced to life in prison.

On Wednesday, Dutch prosecutors demanded life in jail for four defendants suspected of shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine with a surface-to-air missile, killing 298 people.

Prosecutors this week began final statements in the carefully anticipated trial of the ill-fated flight from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport to Kuala Lumpur in July 2014.

At the earliest, a decision will not be reached until late 2022.

Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov, Russian nationals, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian citizen, are suspected of launching the BUK missile that hit the jet over war-torn eastern Ukraine.

“We are requesting that the accused Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov, and Kharchenko be sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the crash of a plane that resulted in the death and murder of 298 people,” prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks told the court on Wednesday.

All four have refused to appear in court and are being tried in their absence in the Netherlands.

Prosecutors claimed last week that the four defendants were instrumental in procuring the BUK system, which was most likely designed to shoot down a Ukrainian warplane.

According to international investigators, the missile was transported from a Russian military facility, reportedly for use against Ukrainian forces.

“Our proof is strong and plentiful. The evidence comes from a variety of places, and they all support each other “Digna van Boetzelaer, the main prosecutor, told AFP.

Prosecutors claimed that the missile’s deployment was premeditated and coordinated, and that it didn’t matter if the defendants targeted a passenger jet by accident.

According to trial documents released Wednesday, prosecutors argued that “considering how much time the defendants put into planning and organizing the deployment of the BUK, it is all the more poignant how little attention they appear to have given to the risk of inadvertently shooting down a passenger aircraft.”

“The accused were civilians in legal terms, hence they were not entitled to shoot down any aircraft, civilian or military.”

Anton Kotte, whose son, daughter-in-law, and grandson were killed in the disaster, was pleased with the proceedings on Wednesday.

“On that plane, there were children as young as one year old. They had their entire lives… now there is none. It’s a disaster, “Outside the court, he said reporters.

The sentencing request was necessary, according to Piet Ploeg, who lost three family in the tragedy.

“For this act, there is only one penalty that is appropriate, and that is life imprisonment,” he told AFP.

