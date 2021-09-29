Prosecutors in Japan are seeking a two-year sentence for Ghosn’s aide Kelly.

Greg Kelly, a longtime aide of fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn who is on trial for financial fraud, was sentenced to two years in prison by Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday.

While Ghosn remains at large in Lebanon after fleeing Japan in an audio equipment box, Kelly is the only individual facing charges related to allegations that Nissan attempted to conceal planned payments to the auto magnate.

Prosecutors also urged that Nissan, which is on trial alongside Kelly as a company, be penalized 200 million yen ($1.8 million) in a Tokyo court.

On October 27, the defense will present their closing arguments, and the verdict could come several months later.

Prosecutors claimed that the 65-year-old American lawyer and former top Nissan executive was a crucial figure in a scheme to under-report Ghosn’s income from 2010 to 2018.

Under Japanese law, falsifying yearly securities reports can result in a penalty of up to ten years in prison.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and is currently residing in Tokyo, on bond and unable to leave the country while defending the charges.

When Ghosn and Kelly were detained in Tokyo in November 2018, the Nissan scandal erupted, capturing headlines and sending shockwaves through the corporate world.

Ghosn was charged with a slew of financial misdeeds, including claims that he was due a payment after retirement that should have been revealed but wasn’t.

Prosecutors believe Kelly promised his former boss 9.2 billion yen ($83 million at today’s exchange rates) when he retired.

Nissan pleaded guilty to the charges brought against company in connection with the alleged payments.

However, both Kelly and Ghosn claim that no formal agreement on post-retirement pay was reached, and hence no disclosure was legally needed.

In December 2019, Ghosn, a French, Lebanese, and Brazilian national, jumped bail and escaped to Lebanon, where he is still wanted.

He claims he fled because he was afraid he wouldn’t get a fair trial, and that the charges against him were made up by Nissan executives who didn’t like his plans to merge the company more closely with its French partner Renault.

Following Ghosn’s arrest, Nissan’s CEO was compelled to resign after his own financial problems were discovered in a subsequent investigation.

Ghosn’s daring escape has resulted in legal repercussions all around the world.

After being extradited from the United States, an American father-son couple who assisted Ghosn in fleeing the country was sentenced to two years in prison by a Japanese court in July.

