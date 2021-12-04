Prosecutors have filed an appeal against the dismissal of the Philippines ferry disaster case.

A lawyer representing the families of victims of a boat catastrophe in the Philippines in 2008 promised on Saturday to appeal the dismissal of a criminal case against a shipping company official.

Only about 50 of the 850 passengers and crew members survived when the Princess of the Stars crashed after hitting a reef in the central Philippines during a storm in June 2008.

For permitting the ship to leave despite storm warnings, state prosecutors charged Edgar Go, an executive at the ship’s owner Sulpicio Lines Inc, with “reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.”

According to a copy of the judgement obtained by AFP on November 18, a Manila regional trial court dropped the lawsuit due to a lack of evidence.

According to a court document, state prosecutors have challenged the ruling.

Persida Acosta, the country’s senior public prosecutor, said on Saturday that she will file a similar appeal on Monday on behalf of the victims’ relatives.

“It looks that no one is responsible any longer,” Acosta told AFP. “It’s excruciating for us.” The captain of the ship was also charged in the disaster, but he has gone missing and is thought dead.

Philippine Span Asia Carrier Corp was later called Sulpicio Lines.

In the last three decades, the company’s ships have been involved in a number of maritime disasters.

In the world’s deadliest peacetime maritime tragedy, the Dona Paz ferry collided with an oil tanker in 1987, killing almost 4,300 people.

After the corporation appealed the decision of 440 million pesos ($8.7 million), Acosta stated the relatives of those murdered in the Princess of the Stars catastrophe were still waiting for compensation.

On Saturday, an employee in the company’s human resources department told AFP that no one was available to speak right away.

The Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,000 islands, suffers from poor maritime transportation, with overcrowded boats and ships prone to catastrophes.