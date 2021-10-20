Prosecutors File an Appeal After the Hero of “Hotel Rwanda” Is Imprisoned.

Rwandan prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they have launched an appeal against a court ruling that convicted Paul Rusesabagina, the hero of “Hotel Rwanda,” to 25 years in jail on terrorist charges.

According to AFP, the National Public Prosecution Authority is appealing the verdicts against Rusesabagina, a vocal critic of President Paul Kagame, and 20 co-defendants.

Rusesabagina, 67, and his co-accused were found guilty and sentenced on September 20 after a sham trial that was denounced by rights groups and supporters.

Prosecutors did not say if they were appealing the sentence or the entire ruling.

However, at the time, head prosecutor Aimable Havugiyaremye told reporters that the prosecution was “not happy with the verdict” because “all of the suspects received lighter penalties than the prosecutors had prescribed.”

Rusesabagina, a former Kigali hotel manager convicted of supporting a rebel group blamed for a series of attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019, had been sentenced to life in prison by prosecutors.

Rusesabagina is credited for saving over 1,200 lives during Rwanda’s genocide in 1994, and his acts were the inspiration for the Hollywood film “Hotel Rwanda.”

He eventually exploited his celebrity to condemn rebel commander turned president Kagame as a dictator, and he emigrated to Belgium and then the United States in 1996.

He’s been in prison since August 2020, when a plane he thought was going for Burundi instead arrived in Kigali.

Rusesabagina was kidnapped, according to his family, and the nine allegations leveled against him are retaliation by a spiteful government for his vocal criticism of Kagame.

He and his counsel were not present in court for the September decision, which saw his co-defendants get terms ranging from three to twenty years in prison.

Both the US and Belgium expressed concern that Rusesabagina had not received a fair trial.

After the prosecution’s announcement, his daughter Carine Kanimba told AFP, “Twenty-five years is already a life sentence.”

“By appealing and requesting additional time, the prosecution is demonstrating how political this case has always been.”

A court official told AFP that the Court of Appeal will decide when to hear the prosecution’s case at a later date.

Rusesabagina was charged by Kagame’s administration of being a member of the National Liberation Front (FLN), a rebel organization implicated for nine deaths in gun, grenade, and arson attacks in 2018 and 2019.

He denied any role in the attacks, however he was a founding member of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), a political opposition movement. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.