Prosecutors claim Ghislaine Maxwell’served up’ girls for sex to Epstein.

Prosecutors claim that Ghislaine Maxwell set up young girls to be exploited by “predator” Jeffrey Epstein, as the sex trafficking trial of the British jet-set socialite and heiress opened in New York on Monday.

While the defense urged jurors not to “scapegoat” Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, government attorneys depicted her as the late financier’s “lady of the house” who kept a “culture of silence” over a years-long scheme to sexually exploit females under the age of 18.

Maxwell is a mathematician who “made the females feel as if they were being heard. They made them feel unique in their presence. But that was only a ruse “Lara Pomerantz, a federal prosecutor, told the jury.

The prosecutor claimed that she “served them up to be sexually molested.”

Maxwell appeared in a Manhattan courtroom facing six counts of luring and transporting kids for sex, two years after Epstein committed suicide in jail before going on trial for similar accusations.

Four women accused of being abused by the couple are important witnesses in the trial, which is receiving a lot of media attention.

The 59-year-old daughter of the late newspaper magnate Robert Maxwell fidgeted during the final steps of jury selection, repeatedly sharing notes with her legal team, before staring stoically as the government presented its opening arguments, masked and wearing a beige sweater and black pants.

If convicted, she might spend the rest of her life in prison.

Maxwell, whose sister Isabel was in the audience, has pled not guilty to all six counts.

Her defence team is attempting to portray the accusers’ accounts as “thin” and their memory as “unreliable.”

Attorney Bobbi Sternheim suggested in her opening statements that their memories have faded or been “corrupted” by influences such as media attention and the possibility of “a massive jackpot of money” in prospective civil cases against Epstein’s estate.

Meanwhile, Sternheim painted Maxwell as a “target” for the late Epstein’s crimes.

Maxwell was branded a “bullseye” for “rage from women who were or believe they were harmed by Epstein,” according to the attorney, whose death left “a cavernous void in the quest of justice.”

According to Sternheim, Maxwell is “filling that hole.”

But, according to Pomerantz, Maxwell was Epstein’s “right-hand” collaborator from 1994 to 2004, earning the trust of young girls as early as 14 and conditioning them to offer nude massages and ultimately intercourse to the late mogul.

Maxwell “knew exactly what Epstein was going to do to those kids when she put them in those massage rooms” at Epstein’s opulent New Mexico mansions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.