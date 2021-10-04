Property Trading Giant China Evergrande Has Been Suspended In Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong stock market banned trading in China Evergrande on Monday, citing growing concerns over the debt-laden company’s future.

The suspension of the shares, which have fallen by nearly 80% since the beginning of the year, was provided no explanation. Trading in the company’s property management division has also been halted.

According to a report published Monday, Hopson Development Holdings planned to purchase a 51 percent share in Evergrande Property Services Group for around HK$40 billion ($5.1 billion).

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Patrick Wong, the halt could be connected to a large-scale asset sale or capital restructuring.

“Trading in China Evergrande Group shares will be halted,” the exchange stated in a statement. “As a result, trading in all structured products pertaining to the Company will be suspended at the same time.”

Shares in an electric car company, which had a proposed Shanghai offering canceled last week, were not suspended, albeit they slumped 6% in early trading. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell more than 2% in early trading.

Officials at the company have been battling a crisis that has left it more than $300 billion in debt, raising fears of a contagion for the Chinese economy that might spread globally, according to some.

It said last week that it would sell a $1.5 billion stake in a regional Chinese bank in order to obtain much-needed capital as it battles to meet bondholder interest payments.

Beijing has remained silent on the property empire’s woes, but official media has reported on varied reactions, indicating public sentiment against a private corporation that grew on a debt spree during China’s real estate boom years.

The People’s Bank of China warned on Wednesday that the country’s banking sector must “stabilize land and housing prices” and “insist on not exploiting real estate as a short-term economic boost.”

“Houses are used for living, not speculation,” the statement added.

As they try to avoid a collapse, company leaders have hired experts such as financial services firm Houlihan Lokey, which advised on the restructuring of Lehman Brothers when it went bankrupt during the global financial crisis.

According to reports, state officials have also dispatched a team of financial experts to assess the company.

Though the company agreed to pay interest on a domestic bond last month, there has been no word on repayments on two offshore notes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.