Projects To Keep An Eye On In The Crypto And Blockchain Space

The corporate world has changed dramatically in recent years, particularly with the rise of cryptocurrency and the blockchain technology that underpins it. The growth of the blockchain and crypto industries has spawned a slew of new and interesting projects that are poised to propel the industry forward and provide consumers with incredible products and services.

Consumer needs change as the sector does, particularly when it comes to connecting with digital assets as easily as fiat currency and traditional assets. Several crypto and blockchain projects have showed great promise thus far. Here are some of the most promising new crypto and blockchain projects to keep an eye on:

Phemex, a Singapore-based exchange that first opened its doors in 2019, has been quietly ascending the ranks toward its objective of becoming the world’s top derivatives exchange. Phemex maintains a simple, light, and blazing fast platform specifically intended for optimal uptime using two key components (a CrossEngine to match orders and a TradingEngine to perform risk checks on behalf of its clients). The platform’s maintenance and upgrades are seamless, and the company has been proactive in communicating with its community to ensure that its services meet their expectations. It’s no surprise that their user base has swelled to over a million people this year, up from 100,000 in 2020.

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector of the blockchain has recently gained prominence, and Frontier App is helping individuals access the vast world of DeFi from their phones. The Frontier App offers users can hold numerous assets on its mobile app, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and 10+ blockchains.

Users can also trade tokens across exchanges, stake and lend their tokens to earn passive income, and connect to other popular mobile wallets such as Trust and Metamask to enable DeFi and Portfolio tracking. Frontier App is ensuring that as the world of DeFi expands, consumers can keep it simple and accessible from their mobile devices.

The first DeFi platform to debut on the Flare Network is Flare Finance. Flare Finance plans to release six different products that will provide usefulness and rewards for the Flare Network’s assets. Flare Finance’s bi-directional bridge will bring together various assets and communities on a single platform, offering up new DeFi options.

