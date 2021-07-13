Profits soar at JPMorgan Chase as the economy improves loan quality.

JPMorgan Chase stated Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings more than doubled to $11.9 billion, owing to revenues from cash placed aside for bad loans during the pandemic.

The huge US bank gained from $3 billion placed aside as reserves in case clients defaulted, kicking off the earnings season for the sector.

In the previous quarter, JPMorgan set aside $8.9 billion for problematic loans, despite the fact that part of the economy was still shuttered due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It recorded only $734 million in charge-offs for poor loans in the second quarter.

“As the economy improves, consumer and wholesale balance sheets remain very strong,” stated Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.

However, revenues for the quarter decreased 8% to $30.5 billion, as the bank’s trading arm witnessed significantly less activity than a year before.

Because of the reserve releases, JPMorgan made substantially more money in consumer banking.

However, revenue from home loans decreased, while revenue from credit cards and automobiles remained unchanged.

Reserve releases played a large influence in the bank’s earnings, which exceeded forecasts, according to Dimon.

“As the climate continues to improve, we once again profited from a considerable reserve release,” he said. “However, as we have already stated, we do not consider these core or recurring profits.”

In pre-market trade, shares slid 0.6 percent to $157.03.

jmb/mdo