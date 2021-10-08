Profits from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine propel executives to the top of the Forbes Richest Americans list.

Three executives from Moderna, the pharmaceutical company behind one of the three COVID-19 vaccinations presently being used in the US, have been named to Forbes’ list of the country’s 400 wealthiest people.

With a net worth of $5 billion, Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and current chairman of the biotech corporation, is ranked 212th on Forbes magazine’s list of the 400 wealthiest individuals in the United States.

With a net worth of $4.9 billion, co-founder and board member Robert Langer is ranked 22nd, while investor Timothy Springer is ranked 176th with a net worth of $5.9 billion.

Profits from Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have helped the company’s stock soar in the last year. According to the pharmaceutical company’s fiscal year report released in May, vaccination sales were $19.2 billion.

“In the first quarter, the Moderna team met its supply promises to a number of nations, assisting in the protection of nearly 100 million people.” After 10 years of scientific innovation and several billion dollars invested to make our mRNA platform a reality, this achievement translated into our first profitable quarter in the company’s history,” stated Stephanie Bancel, Moderna’s CEO, in the article.

Moderna’s lone commercial product is the COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed in 2010. According to The New York Times, the vaccine, for which the US government paid $1 billion in funding, increased the company’s valuation to $100 billion during the summer.

Many billionaires in banking, technology, and health care were included in Forbes’ most recent list. It did, however, kick some big names off, including former President Donald Trump, whose net worth dropped by $1.2 billion from $3.7 billion when he was elected in 2016 to $2.5 billion now.

After the magazine boosted the minimum net worth required to make the 2021 list to $2.9 billion, Trump missed out on a spot on the list by $400 million.

This was the first time in 25 years that Trump was not on the list. From 1997 through this year, the former president had continuously ranked in the top half of the list.