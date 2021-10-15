Profits at Goldman Sachs have increased by 63 percent as dealmaking activity has increased.

Goldman Sachs posted higher third-quarter profits on Friday, owing to strong growth in its financial advice and trading operations, following a great week for giant US banks.

The huge New York investment bank posted profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on revenues of $13.6 billion, up 26 percent.

A surge in revenues connected to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, and capital-raising activities by private companies were key drivers for Goldman during the quarter.

Goldman also had a good quarter in its global markets segment, thanks to improved revenues in stock trading.

These positive sectors more than compensated for a decline in asset management revenues as a result of public equity investment losses.

The company’s “excellent operating performance” during the quarter was lauded by CEO David Solomon, who added that the company’s “opportunity set continues to be attractive.”

Goldman’s earnings come after a flurry of announcements from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and other banking behemoths with larger retail businesses earlier this week.

These banks profited from improved macroeconomic conditions, which allowed them to book billions of dollars in profits that had been placed aside for bad loans during the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, defied the trend by setting aside $175 million in provisions, mostly for loans related to its expanding credit card business.

In pre-market trade, shares increased 1.9 percent to $398.80.