‘Profit Over Safety,’ says Facebook. Whistleblower expresses his opinion.

In a television interview on Sunday, the whistleblower who provided a trove of Facebook papers suggesting the social media giant knew its products were fuelling hate and damaging children’s mental health revealed her identity, accusing the business of putting “profit over safety.”

Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist from Iowa, has worked for Google and Pinterest, but she told CBS television show “60 Minutes” that Facebook was “significantly worse” than anything she had seen previously.

She demanded that the firm be regulated. “Facebook has repeatedly demonstrated that business comes before safety. It is subsidizing, and our safety is being used to pay for corporate profits,” Haugen explained.

“The current version of Facebook is tearing our societies apart and inciting ethnic bloodshed all over the world,” she stated.

The world’s largest social media platform has been embroiled in a firestorm sparked by Haugen, who shared documents with US lawmakers and The Wall Street Journal as an anonymous whistleblower detailing how Facebook knew its products, including Instagram, were harming young girls, particularly around body image.

Prior to Haugen’s testimony before Congress next week, US Senator Richard Blumenthal issued a statement saying, “Facebook’s actions make plain that we cannot trust it to police itself.” We need to think about stepping up our oversight.”

Haugen highlighted how the company’s News Feed algorithm is geared for information that creates a reaction in the “60 Minutes” interview.

According to Haugen, it is “easier to inspire people to fury than it is to inspire people to other emotions.”

“Facebook has understood that changing the algorithm to make it safer will result in consumers spending less time on the site, clicking on fewer advertising, and making less money.”

She claimed that during the 2020 US presidential election, the corporation recognized the harm that such content posed and activated safety measures to mitigate it.

“As soon as the election is done, they turn them off, or they modify the settings back to what they were before, to emphasize growth over safety,” she claimed.

She said that no one at Facebook is malicious, and that co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not set out to create a “hateful” site. The incentives, however, are “misaligned,” according to Haugen.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of policy and global affairs, angrily disputed the claim that its platforms. Brief News from Washington Newsday.