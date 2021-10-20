Product shortages may cast a pall over the holidays, but consumers will not hold retailers responsible.

The holiday season is set to be derailed by product shortages, as shoppers face bare shelves, delivery delays, and price increases on the products they want to buy as gifts this year.

Despite President Biden’s recent announcement to extend operations to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the supply chain has been clogged by a backlog of cargo containers waiting to be offloaded at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California.

Because of the supply chain disruption, retail shelves are bare of things that customers want, and the situation is only projected to become worse as the holidays approach. It’s only made worse by growing raw material costs, which are pushing up merchandise prices.

Retailers, on the other hand, will not bear the weight of angry customers who do not receive their Christmas orders on time.

According to CNBC, a poll of 4,315 consumers conducted by consulting company Deloitte from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14 found that around a third of shoppers will blame couriers and delivery businesses like UPS and FedEx for shipping delays and supply chain problems.

According to CNBC, as many as 27% of survey respondents indicated they would blame external causes like weather for delays, while only 21% said they would blame retailers.

However, a lot of issues are to blame for the delays and shortages, including the COVID pandemic, container shortages, floods, and a dearth of truck drivers to deliver supplies to stores across the country.

Out-of-stock notifications on the internet will be up 172 percent this season compared to 2020 levels, according to a data received by CNBC from Adobe Analytics, with clothes suffering the most, followed by sporting goods, baby products, and electronics.

“We’ve never seen levels like this before,” Adobe Digital Insights lead analyst Vivek Pandya told CNBC. “This is a far cry from the norm.” According to CNBC, Adobe predicts digital sales in the United States to hit $207 billion from November 1 to December 31, up 10% from 2020.