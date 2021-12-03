Probiotics have been recalled due to the possibility of microorganism contamination.

A business is voluntarily recalling some of its probiotic products due to the possibility of Pseudomonas aeruginosa contamination. This bacteria can cause a life-threatening infection in immunocompromised people if they eat it.

According to the corporate notification on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the potential risk was detected after standard testing by a third-party laboratory. It was part of Livia Global’s quality assurance standards, and the business decided to issue the recall “out of an excess of caution,” even though no direct complaints concerning the items had been received as of the recall date.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a species of bacteria that is often found in the environment, such as in soil and water. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the most common kind of Pseudomonas bacteria that causes illnesses in people. When humans are exposed to polluted water or soil in healthcare settings, it can spread, and resistant strains can spread through contaminated equipment, surfaces, or hands.

Those who are hospitalized are the folks who are most vulnerable to infection. According to the CDC, multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa caused roughly 32,600 infections in hospitalized patients and an estimated 2,700 fatalities in the United States in 2017.

Probiotics with Lot# 001005-1 and a “best by” date of 04/2023 as well as LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics with Lot# 010620-1 and a “best by” date of 08/2023 are included in the recall. LiviaOne Daily Probiotics 2oz and 4oz, LiviaOne Topical Spray Probiotics 4oz, LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1oz, BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats and Dogs, and BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats and Dogs are among the goods affected.

These were delivered across the United States through Amazon and the company’s website. On the FDA website, you may find precise UPC numbers and ship dates.

“No other lots, delivery dates, or LiviaOne products are affected by this recall,” the company clarified.

Those who have an affected product should throw it away and contact Livia Global Customer Care for a complete refund.

Deborah Moreno, the company’s chief operations officer, stated in the announcement, “We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this situation may give our customers and are here to support them.” “Above all things, Livia Global is committed to its customers’ safety, health, and well-being. To ensure that we create only the greatest products, we continue to invest in safety and quality processes.”