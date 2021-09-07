Pro- and anti-Bolsonaro rallies on Brazil’s National Day are extremely dangerous.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro will take to the streets in hundreds of towns across Brazil on Tuesday for a high-risk national holiday, while opponents of the far-right leader plan large counter-protests to frustrate him.

The pro- and anti-Bolsonaro protests will make Brazil’s Independence Day unpredictable. The president, who is battling record-low poll numbers and attempting to energize his base, has said that “colossal” throngs will show up to support him.

Critics, on the other hand, are expected to show up, yelling “Fora Bolsonaro!” (“Bolsonaro Out!”) as they march. The counter-protesters are concerned about possible threats to democracy posed by Bolsonaro, 66, who has launched all-out political war on justices he considers as unfriendly to his agenda, including those on the Supreme Court.

To avoid any conflicts, heavy security precautions have been implemented in major cities such as Brasilia and Sao Paulo, and if all goes according to plan, the two groups of demonstrators will not cross paths.

Bolsonaro, who has been compared to former US President Donald Trump, plans to attend demonstrations in Brasilia and Sao Paulo, Brazil’s economic center, on the 199th anniversary of the country’s independence from Portugal.

The Brazilian flag will be flown over Alvorada Palace, the presidential house, in a brief ceremony scheduled for 9:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) Tuesday morning in Brasilia.

The pro-Bolsonaro march will thereafter take place on the Esplanade of Ministries, the boulevard that connects the presidential palace, Congress, and the Supreme Court to the square.

The square will be closed to avoid vandalism inspired by the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th.

The anti-Bolsonaro march in Brasilia will start about three kilometers (less than two miles) away from the capital’s landmark TV tower.

Bolsonaro has promised to gather a crowd of more than two million people to Sao Paulo’s Avenida Paulista in the afternoon.

That would be significantly larger than his recent rallies, which drew tens of thousands of people.

On social media, pro-Bolsonaro groups have been rousing fans, who are scheduled to arrive in hundreds of buses.

The anti-Bolsonaro march will take place in the city center’s Vale do Anhangabau, around three kilometers from where the president’s supporters will congregate.

Bolsonaro supporters who arrived early in Brasilia tore down a police roadblock Monday night, foreshadowing what could happen on Tuesday.

Hundreds of demonstrators “broke through containment barriers” and entered the scene, according to police. Brief News from Washington Newsday.